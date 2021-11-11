IMMY Labs begin vaccinating Oklahoma kids ages 5-11

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A week after the CDC officially paved the way for kids aged 5-11 to get their COVID-19 vaccine, kids in Oklahoma are getting their shots.

“Shipments of vaccines are going all across the country. We received ours yesterday,” said Sean Bauman, IMMY CEO.

IMMY Labs is preparing to give kids a shot of hope.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, now available for children ages 5-11.

“It means kids can stay in school. It’s safe and they don’t have to worry about severe infections,” Bauman said. “It’s exciting for parents. I don’t know about the kids, if they’re so excited to get a shot, but parents should.”

Earlier this week, Indian Health Services started vaccinating kids in Anadarko.

Other places– like IMMY Labs and Mercy hospital giving shots Thursday afternoon.

“I’m kind of blown away. I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’ve been having to add staff to these pods because we’ve had so much demand,” Bauman said. “It’s a specific formulation for kids. I believe it’s a third of the dose that the adults get. It’s safe, effective. Don’t waste any time. Go get an appointment.”

Bauman tells KFOR, if your kids get a shot soon, and follow up with their second dose in three weeks, they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

“Families have just struggled. They just want to be together. They’re used to being together and so this gives families an opportunity to be together and be safe,” Bauman said. “To go into the holidays and not have to worry about, ‘Am I bringing COVID into my grandparents’ house or mom or dad or a sick relative who might be a little bit more immunocompromised. It’s a time for us to just be safe and happy to be together as a family.”

IMMY Labs has locations throughout the metro administering vaccines.

But remember, it’s just the Pfizer shot that has been approved for kids ages 5-11.