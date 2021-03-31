IMMY Labs hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at State Fair Park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, you may be in luck.

IMMY Labs, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and INTEGRIS will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31 inside the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

Officials say you are still able to book an appointment online for the event.

Also, organizers say booking assistance will be available for walk-in clients at the clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you can’t make it to the vaccine clinic on Wednesday, organizers say there will be clinics on Thursday and Friday in Norman.

