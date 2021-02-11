IMMYLabs cancels COVID-19 vaccine pod previously set for early next week in light of anticipated dangerous weather

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – IMMYLabs in Norman has cancelled a planned COVID-19 vaccine pod as a precaution against dangerous winter weather that is expected to come into the area.

An IMMYLabs representative notified KFOR that the vaccine pod planned for Monday, Feb. 15 has been cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions.

Individuals who had an appointment scheduled for that day will receive a text message notification and email that they can reschedule their appointment.

Heavy, potentially life-threatening snowfall is expected to hit Central Oklahoma on Sunday and Monday.

