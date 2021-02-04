IMMYLabs opening appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that Oklahomans will have another chance to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a local lab opens appointments for an upcoming vaccination clinic.

For weeks, Oklahomans have struggled trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine due to a limited number of doses being distributed.

As of Wednesday morning, 96,215 Oklahomans have completed the full series and received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccinations; 372,053 have received their first dose only.

Now, another lab says it is doing its part to help in the vaccination efforts.

IMMYLabs is hosting a vaccination event on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference Center.

Organizers say the vaccine will be given to healthcare workers, first responders, and Oklahomans who are 65-years-old and older.

Appointments for the clinic open at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Participants will need to schedule an appointment through IMMYLab’s vaccine portal, not the portal run by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Organizers say vaccines will only be given to those who have an appointment since they will not have any extra doses. They also stress that this is for people who have not received their first dose of the vaccine yet.

As part of a partnership with the Biden Administration in a pharmacy allocation plan, Oklahoma is expected to get about 11,000 additional doses next week. Those doses will be on top what the state is already scheduled to get.

“We anticipate there’s probably going to be around 75 total pharmacies that will receive some level of inventory,” said Reed.