Impact team develops plan to protect Oklahoma’s homeless population during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult for some people in the community to isolate from others.

The Central Oklahoma Community Health Impact Team has developed a plan to house up to 190 individuals who are experiencing homelessness who are being discharged from the hospital, or those who do not require hospitalization but are unable to isolate at home.

“Vulnerable central Oklahoma individuals experiencing homelessness really don’t have anywhere to seek safe shelter in this pandemic,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “COHIT has been successful at identifying this problem as well as creating a solution to isolate these individuals to not only keep them safe, but others in our community safe, too.”

Organizers say Grace Rescue Mission will shelter up to 40 individuals with increased vulnerability to COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions.

City Rescue Mission will shelter up to 150 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting test results or are symptomatic.

Additionally, the shelters will provide food, laundry, and cleaning services, security, and operations management.

The shelters will not provide medical care, but staff will include nurses to monitor symptoms and connect patients with telemedicine and virtual care to support their physical and behavioral health needs.