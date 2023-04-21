OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If your property was affected by Wednesday night’s severe weather, there are resources to help you during the recovery process.

On Wednesday, April 19th, numerous tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, causing damage to areas like McClain and Pottawatomie counties.

According to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, the storm also claimed at least three lives.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.

The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is also in effect for those five counties most affected by the event, which prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services.

If your property was damaged, report it to the state. The information provided will be used to give you information on resources available as well as how to apply for any assistance that may be available.

You can also call 211 for regional resources.

Shelters remain open for people affected by tornadoes that hit Oklahoma communities.

Noble High, 4601 E Etowah Road, Noble

Citizen Potawatomi Reunion Hall, 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee

Washington School Gym, 101 E Kerby Ave., Washington

Those needing assistance at their homes can call Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-516-4822, toll free 1-844-690-9198, or fill out the online form.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit says victims should take precautions against contractor fraud.

Tips for Avoiding Fraud

Stay patient, research companies and resist the urge to make quick decisions in the moment;

Ask people you trust for the name of a reliable contractor;

Avoid fly-by-night companies and use local companies that are established in the community;

Obtain written estimates from multiple companies;

Be cautious if an individual or business asks for a substantial up-front payment or cash payment;

Use your best judgement. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, call the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.