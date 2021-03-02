‘In God We Trust’ back up for debate at Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that has caused quite a stir in the past is back at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

In March of 2020, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed House Bill 3817, which would add ‘In God We Trust’ to all state buildings.

The measure would cost Oklahoma taxpayers about $85,000.

However, the measure never advanced to the Oklahoma Senate because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the bill is back and was once again argued on the House floor.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives once again voted 81-19 in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ to be added to all state buildings.

“House Democrats spent over an hour arguing against the national motto of the United States. If that isn’t cancel culture we don’t know what is,” the Oklahoma House Republicans posted on social media.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin then took to Twitter to react to the comment.

Correction…we spent over an hour arguing against spending precious taxpayer dollars on putting signs up in buildings when we have so many more pressing issues that affect the lives of Oklahomans. Putting up a sign saying “In God We Trust” improves no one’s life. https://t.co/v9yem11hE2 — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) March 1, 2021

