In need of food? Food assistance available at 300 agencies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we all look to the new year, many families across Oklahoma are still struggling.

The Regional Food Bank says food assistance is readily available at more than 300 community-based partner agencies across 53 counties.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our network of partner agencies has worked hard to create innovative ways to continue safely serving the growing number of Oklahomans facing hunger,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Please know that you are not alone. Help is available and our partners stand ready to provide nutritious food for you and your family.”

Anyone in need of food assistance should visit rfbo.org/get-help to find a nearby food pantry.

The Regional Food Bank recommends that residents call a pantry before visiting to confirm operating hours and if there are any requirements such as presenting a photo ID. People can also call 405-972-1111 during work hours for assistance. For after hours, 2-1-1 can also provide information about food pantries.

The Regional Food Bank also encourages residents who are facing food insecurity to apply for SNAP assistance.

“SNAP is vital in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma,” said Dykstra. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP is helping people who are now facing the unfamiliar situation of not being able to put food on the table for themselves or their families.”

The federal food assistance program provides monthly assistance with groceries. The Regional Food Bank can assist individuals with the application at rfbo.org/SNAP or by calling 405-600-3168.