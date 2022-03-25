DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – “We fell in love so quickly,” Leah Moss said. “We just instantly had a connection.”

Some things are just meant to happen.

“At the time I was just like, ‘This is so strange. How can we fall in love so fast? What’s going to happen? This can’t be real,’” she said.

Life can often have a way of guiding us alone if we just follow its subtle nudge.

Shane had just finished a 5K run.

“The kids said, ‘We want Mexican food,’ and so I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Sure enough we sat down, and she was working. She just happened to be our waitress, and I didn’t know at the time but she wanted our table,” Shane Moss said. “From that day forward we’ve never gone a day without talking.”

Leah gave Shane a new lease on life.

After lunch, Shane found Leah on Facebook and sent her a message.

“A birthday message is very innocent. It won’t be like creeper status. So, that started it all, and here we are,” he said.

“Happy early birthday.”

“Yes. He said, ‘I know it’s a few days early, but happy birthday, and I was like, ‘Thanks,’” Leah said.

One week later, they went on their first date.

“We got engaged in three months, and four months later we were married, and we’re about to celebrate seven years together,” Leah said.

“We hit it off instantly,” Shane said. “We had a connection that was just…”

More than either of them could ever possibly fathom – a connection much deeper than any physical or emotional connection. It would be life changing.

“In 2018, it was time for his annual checkup,” Leah said.

Shane was an avid runner. He has run seven half marathons and about 50 5K’s. He was healthy or so he thought. Shane’s doctor ordered blood work and noticed something was off with his kidney function.

“It was on a Friday that she called us and said, ‘Hydrate really well over the weekend. Come back Monday, and we’re going to run these tests again.’ And she did, and it was actually a little worse,” Leah said.

A biopsy showed that Shane has IGA Nephropathy – a kidney disease. There is no cure.

“It was so gradual. I guess I was feeling bad, but you, as you age, you don’t feel like you’re sick, you just feel like you’re worn out. That’s what I thought it was,” Shane said. “Little did I know that I had a kidney disease.”

Shane and Leah, soulmates.

In June 2021, Shane was referred to a transplant center. At this point, his kidneys were functioning at 19 percent. Stage 4. It wasn’t a matter of if Shane needed a kidney transplant, but when.

“My first thought was, ‘Well, I have two kidneys. He could just have one of mine.’ If only it were that easy.” Leah said.

Leah immediately began testing to see if she was a possible match.

“We knew the odds were against us,” she said. “We knew the odds of a husband and wife being a match directly are about one in 75,000.”

What are the odds?

“Pretty special.”

“On Dec. 3, my living donator coordinator called, and she said, ‘You are the one in 75,000, and you are a match. You’ll be able to donate directly.'”

“What was that like?”

“It was the best day.”

“Other than giving your life for somebody, that is one of the hugest sacrifices you can give,” Shane said. “Giving someone an organ to let them continue life.”

Right now Shane’s kidneys are functioning at seven percent.

“Stage five kidney disease, the end of stage 5, is where your kidneys start failing, and that’s normally where you get on dialysis at 15 percent. That’s when stage 5 starts,” Shane said.

Shane is just mere days away from another connection.

“They’ll make an incision on my lower abdomen area, and they’ll put her kidney on my lower right side, and they’ll hook everything up,” he said. “I’ll have three kidneys until these two just kind of dry up and go away.”

Shane and Leah, connected forever in the deepest of ways.

Nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. are awaiting a kidney transplant, and less than 20,000 actually receive one. Only 5,500 transplants are from living donors.

“I’ve searched and searched for the right words to say to her,” Shane said.

Sometimes the right words are simplest.

“Seven years later, here we are.”

“And you sent that message.”

“It pops up on my Facebook every year, and I’m just like, ‘I’m so glad that happened. I’m so glad you messaged me,’” Leah said.

Happy birthday. I do. In sickness and in health.

“She’s my best friend. My soulmate. She completes me in ways that I didn’t think was possible.”

Doctors say Shane’s new kidney has exceeded all expectations. He and Leah have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

