IN-STUDIO: OU professor vying for a National Book award

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Local

More Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An associate professor of anthropology at the University of Oklahoma is in the running for the 2021 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Lucas Bessire’s book is titled Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains and he visited the KFOR studios to discuss the book and the honor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter