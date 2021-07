OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to work from home or to completely take a break from their jobs, and many have decided this is a great time to change careers or aim for new job goals.

If this describes you, it’s time to update your resume.

Sarah Moore with the Career Development Center at the University of Central Oklahoma joined KFOR to discuss tips and tricks you can use to stand out from the crowd on your next job hunt.