TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – Woman incarcerated at an Oklahoma prison are taking the opportunity to change their lives for the better.

Inmates at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, Oklahoma, have access to the Regimented Treatment Program (RTP), a military-style substance abuse treatment program.

“Whenever I got here I told myself I was going to hit the gate running,” inmate Michelle Mesplay said. “I was going to take every opportunity that comes my way.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, RTP last for up to 12 months and uses a structured environment as well as a healing community to positively change behavior. Officials say 75% of the women believe that drug and alcohol treatment programs like RTP have been the most helpful when reaching for sobriety.

Inmates from Eddie Warrior Correctional Center graduate from Regimented Treatment Program. Image courtesy ODOC.

Inmates from Eddie Warrior Correctional Center graduate from Regimented Treatment Program. Image courtesy ODOC.

“God brought me here for a reason,” inmate Lacey Graff said. “To be able to participate in the program was a true blessing. It not only focuses on substance abuse but the reason for the addiction.”

“This program has been a fantastic opportunity,” inmate Tess Owen added. “It helped me work through the cause of my addiction, not just the abuse but getting to the root of the trauma.”

ODOC says that recently, more than three dozen women have graduated from the program and have successfully earned their certificates.

“Prison is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Owen said.

The certificates signify more than just completion, it displays the dedicated of these women looking for a new life.