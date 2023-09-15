OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — There is a rising number of incidents taking place inside Oklahoma City public libraries. In just the last few weeks there has been vandalism, assault and even weapons found inside a library bathroom.

After multiples incidents at three different metropolitan libraries, leaders are taking steps to ensure library staff and visitor safety.

Three police reports detail incidents that happened at three different public libraries:

-Vandalism at Ralph Ellison Library

-Aggravated assault on an employee at Capitol Hill Library

-A bag found in the 2nd floor bathroom at Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library containing a gun, three loaded magazines, brass knuckles and more.

Since the incidents took place last month, steps have been taken to increase security and safety inside the libraries. Dr. Larry Nash Whitem, CEO of the Metropolitan Library System, sent News 4 this statement saying in part, “The security of our staff and guests is paramount. We provide extensive security operations at our locations… And, as of today, the phones have been reprogrammed to have a 911 automatic dial button”

Staff have also been getting additional training to prepare for incidents like these.

“We have provided staff with situational awareness training which included an active shooter drill and conversations about how to respond to incidents within a location,” White said.

The full statement can be seen below:

“The security of our staff and guests is paramount. We provide extensive security operations at our locations. These operations include video surveillance, panic buttons that ring directly into the police station, armed and unarmed guards at locations throughout the system, and, as of today, the phones have been reprogrammed to have a 911 automatic dial button.

“We have provided staff with situational awareness training which included an active shooter drill and conversations about how to respond to incidents within a location. We advise staff to always take more than one staff person to work with a guest if there is an issue.

“All of our locations have undergone security audits. We have made facility changes and installed technology to help with the security and safety of our people – both our staff and our guests – within a Metropolitan Library location.”