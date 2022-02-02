DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – A steady increase of 300-500 students per year to Deer Creek Public Schools has shed a light on a needed expansion.
The district is asking the community to turn out to the polls on February 8 to make their voice heard on potential construction and renovations via an upcoming school bond election.
In a press release sent to KFOR, DCPS stated that to continue providing an excellent educational experience for students and staff, the district, “needs to increase its capacity through new construction and continuous renovations of our existing structures.”
The Bond Committee said that they took the community’s input into consideration when developing two bond propositions.
Proposition 1’s proposed bond amount is $132,110,000 and Proposition 2’s proposed bond amount is $6,000,000.
The 2022 bond will go toward:
- New elementary school
- New middle school
- Spring Creek classroom addition
- Cafeteria and kitchen expansion at Prairie Vale and DC Elementary Schools
- Transportation
- Outdoor auxiliary field
- Baseball and Softball turf
- Textbooks and technology
- Extracurricular needs
- Renovations
DCPS stated that new bonds will be sold as the current bonds are paid off, resulting in a flat tax rate.
The projected timeline for the bond projects are as follows:
2023-2024
- Spring Creek addition
- PVES & DCES cafeteria
- Auxiliary field
- Baseball and Softball fields
2024-2025
- New elementary school
- 4th grade moves to elementary
- 6th grade moves to DCIS (currently 4/5)
2025-2026
- Open new middle school
- Update DCIS building for HS
Pre-Kindergarten will remain at Rose Union Elementary, 4th/5th Grade Center will change to Deer Creek Intermediate (5th & 6th grade), and Deer Creek Intermediate will be converted into classrooms for high school use.
The bond election is Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who resides in the Deer Creek School District is eligible to vote at their regular polling location. For more information about voting or how to register, click here.
The community is invited to reach out to Deer Creek schools or the district administrator for questions. More information regarding the DCPS Bond 2022 can be found here.