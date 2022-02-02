DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – A steady increase of 300-500 students per year to Deer Creek Public Schools has shed a light on a needed expansion.

The district is asking the community to turn out to the polls on February 8 to make their voice heard on potential construction and renovations via an upcoming school bond election.

In a press release sent to KFOR, DCPS stated that to continue providing an excellent educational experience for students and staff, the district, “needs to increase its capacity through new construction and continuous renovations of our existing structures.”

The Bond Committee said that they took the community’s input into consideration when developing two bond propositions.

Proposition 1’s proposed bond amount is $132,110,000 and Proposition 2’s proposed bond amount is $6,000,000.

The 2022 bond will go toward:

New elementary school

New middle school

Spring Creek classroom addition

Cafeteria and kitchen expansion at Prairie Vale and DC Elementary Schools

Transportation

Outdoor auxiliary field

Baseball and Softball turf

Textbooks and technology

Extracurricular needs

Renovations

DCPS stated that new bonds will be sold as the current bonds are paid off, resulting in a flat tax rate.

The projected timeline for the bond projects are as follows:

2023-2024

Spring Creek addition

PVES & DCES cafeteria

Auxiliary field

Baseball and Softball fields

2024-2025

New elementary school

4th grade moves to elementary

6th grade moves to DCIS (currently 4/5)

2025-2026

Open new middle school

Update DCIS building for HS

Pre-Kindergarten will remain at Rose Union Elementary, 4th/5th Grade Center will change to Deer Creek Intermediate (5th & 6th grade), and Deer Creek Intermediate will be converted into classrooms for high school use.

The bond election is Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who resides in the Deer Creek School District is eligible to vote at their regular polling location. For more information about voting or how to register, click here.

The community is invited to reach out to Deer Creek schools or the district administrator for questions. More information regarding the DCPS Bond 2022 can be found here.