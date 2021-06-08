Independence Day: Oklahoma communities preparing for Fourth of July events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Fourth of July events were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, communities across the state are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in style this year.

Bethany

Organizers in Bethany say they will celebrate the Fourth of July a little early with the 2021 Freedom Fest Parade.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. on July 3, will feature food trucks and a parade.

Admission is free.

El Reno

The Fourth of July weekend will be the perfect time to head to the lake and enjoy the summer sun. City leaders in El Reno are planning the ‘Food, Friends & Fireworks’ event on Saturday, July 3 at Lake El Reno.

Organizers say live music will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the lake facility.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Kingfisher

Organizers in Kingfisher are preparing for the city’s annual Independence Celebration, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Main Street, while all other celebrations and activities will take place at the park.

A live band will take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at dark.

Midwest City

Organizers in Midwest City are presenting the Tribute to Liberty, an annual event featuring music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

The event will take place in Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, beginning at 6 p.m. on July 4.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Moore

Families can make plans to head to Buck Thomas Park in Moore for the Celebration in the Heartland event on Sunday, July 4.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy food trucks, and vendors and other activities.

Fireworks are set to begin around 9:45 p.m.

Norman

The whole family will be able to celebrate Independence Day at Reaves Park in Norman on Sunday, July 4.

Beginning at 5 p.m., families can take part in sand volleyball, food trucks, cornhole, child races, face painting, and family yard games.

Organizers say there will be live music throughout the evening. A fireworks display will cap off the event, beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Piedmont

Organizers are currently planning out Piedmont’s Frontier Freedom Fest for Sunday, July 4.

From 5 p.m. until dark, visitors will be able to enjoy activities like food trucks, carnival rides, a petting zoo, and games. Also, a parade will kick off at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will end the night, beginning around 9:45 p.m.

Purcell

If you want to celebrate Independence Day a little bit earlier, you won’t want to miss Purcell’s Independence Day Celebration.

The City of Purcell and the Heart of Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce is hosting the celebration at Purcell City Lake.

Food trucks and games will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

The fireworks show will kick off at 9:45 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit the city’s website.

Yukon

The City of Yukon will be celebrating the Fourth of July over two days during the annual Freedom Fest, which kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a car show, live music, a hot dog eating contest, parades, and two fireworks shows.

On Sunday, July 4, the activities begin at 4 p.m. with delicious food and a dunk tank.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will present an outdoor concert at the gazebo, beginning at 8:40 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The daytime activities will be held at Yukon City Park and the evening activities will be held at Chisholm Trail Park.

For more information about Freedom Fest, visit Yukon’s website.

