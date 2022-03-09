OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An indictment was unsealed against a Los Angeles man who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant, causing the flight to be diverted to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The federal grand jury indictment charging 45-year-old James Ariel Pennington with interference with a flight attendant and assault on a federal officer with physical contact was unsealed on Tuesday in an Oklahoma City federal court, according to United States Attorney Robert J. Troester, Western District of Oklahoma.

Pennington was flying on Delta Airlines flight 342 from Arlington, Va., to Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 9.

He allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant. He is also accused of assaulting a federal air marshal.

James Ariel Pennington

Oklahoma City police took Pennington into custody after the flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport.

MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department spoke with KFOR in December, saying Pennington was “very” intoxicated and belligerent.

“Officers tried to speak with him and he was going to have none of it,” Knight said.

The indictment remained sealed until Pennington was located, put in custody and appeared in a California federal court.

Pennington, if found guilty, faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.