OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Indigenous Comic Con will be coming to an Oklahoma City museum later this week.

Indigenous POPX will be held March 10 through March 12 at First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the event will feature Indigenous celebrities, film screenings, cosplay contests, and panel discussions.

“This is such an important event because it allows us, as Native people, to celebrate the work of Indigenous creatives and showcase our incredible contributions to pop culture,” said Lee Francis, IV, Ph.D. (Laguna Pueblo), executive director of Native Realities Press and founder of IPX.

The 2023 event follows a wave of Native representation in film, TV, comic books, and entertainment.

“Indigenous POPX aligns with our mission at FAM to serve as a dynamic center promoting awareness about the unique cultures, diversity and contributions of First American Nations today,” said Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee), FAMstore manager. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy this unique event.”

