Indigenous People’s Day celebration coming to Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The public is invited to live performances to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day in Oklahoma City.

Beginning at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, the event will kick off at the Love’s Travel Stop Stage & Great Lawn at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

Guests will be able to see live dance performances, games, a Native powwow, and shop at local vendors.

“We are pleased to be invited to participate in rich cultural celebrations that honor our elders and encourage our youth,” said Senator Anastasia Pittman, former vice chair of the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators. “This is our healing journey, and we are celebrating unity and equality not just in Oklahoma, but we are celebrating and uniting Native Americans all across America.”

Organizers say social distancing is required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Activities will conclude at 10 p.m.