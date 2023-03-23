TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The critically-acclaimed FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs is hosting casting calls for Indigenous tween boys and Kiowa-speaking adults for an upcoming episode.

KIOWA-SPEAKING ADULT

An adult fluent in the Kiowa language, and who has the ability to work with individuals to teach them the language basics, is needed on set of an episode to serve as a linguist coach for actors. The need will be on or about April 17 in the Tulsa, OK area. Pay for this off-screen service is $200 for the day. In your submission email, please tell us your expertise in the language, and if you have ever taught anyone the basics in the past.

INDIGENOUS TWEEN BOYS

Indigenous Boys, aged 12-15, are needed for a scene. These boys will work on camera and must have the ability to be scared, sad and emotional. They will be depicted in jail, crying for their mother. Acting experience is not required, but the ability to be emotional, scared and vulnerable is. The boys must live within 500 miles of Tulsa, OK. No exceptions. Filming date is around April 17. Pay for the scene is $1,082/day.

TO SUBMIT FOR THESE ROLES:

Email submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com with

Current photo Name Age (if under 18) Height Phone number Email address City/state of residence

Make the subject heading of your email RD – (Name of role). Ex: RD- Kiowa Speaking Adult or RD – Indigenous Tween Boys.