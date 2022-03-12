OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person died in a hospital Saturday night after Oklahoma City police took him into custody.

Police were called to the 3800 block of West Liberty regarding a gun-related issue. Information was not provided on whether shots had been fired.

Officers took one of the people involved in the incident into custody. They called EMSA to the scene sometime later upon noticing that he was not well, according to Capt. Valarie Littlejohn, a public information officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Littlejohn said he died at a hospital.

Officers did not use force while responding to the incident, according to Littlejohn.

No further details were provided.

Littlejohn said more information will be provided at a later time.