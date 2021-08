OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An individual was pulled out of a swimming pool at an Oklahoma City neighborhood and rushed to a hospital.

Emergency responders were called to a residential area in the 5500 block of NW 160th Street Tuesday afternoon.

One person was pulled out of the water. A lifeguard performed CPR on the individual.

An ambulance arrived at the scene, and paramedics transported the individual to a local hospital.

Information on the victim’s condition has not been provided.