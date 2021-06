An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Northwest Expressway between MacArthur and Rockwell.

The official said the driver of the vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian, who was described as an adult male.

Police are at the scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.