Individuals who were mushroom hunting drive across Oklahoma game wardens’ planted food plots

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens say even though Oklahomans are encouraged to get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials still have rules to enforce.

During the last weekend of March, Game Warden Cody Youngblood, of Cherokee County, encountered individuals on public hunting area.

The individuals were mushroom hunting and “took it upon themselves to drive across one of our saturated, planted food plots,” said game wardens in a Facebook post.

“We do not tolerate abuse of our public lands and encourage those who come across this type of activity to report it. With the increased attention our public lands are receiving, we need help policing them more than ever.”