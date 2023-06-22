WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Staff at Horace Mann Elementary School in Woodward are looking for information as to who painted over their mural on the outside of their building this week.

“I just don’t know why someone would do something like that,” said Principal Dawna Fike.

The mural was originally painted with the words, “You are loved and welcomed here.” Staff says someone came by and painted within those words, “Indoctrination, teach real education, and love peace do better.”

The school’s mural after the vandalism had been done, Image courtesy Alex Nelson

“One of our parents drove by and saw it being painted on. She then called one of the teachers and eventually, I got a call,” said Principal Fike. “Alex then posted on Facebook and we had an outpouring of community support. People offered to donate money to help out, people offered to donate their time to help clean it up.

“Honestly, we are just confused as to what that person was trying to tell us,” said School Counselor Alex Nelson.

Nelson said the mural was painted on a side of the school that faces Woodward.

“We wanted people when they are driving through to know about our community. We are loving and we wanted something big and bold and beautiful for the community to pass by and see,” said Nelson.

The school’s surveillance cameras didn’t capture the vandals. They are asking anyone within Woodward or who lives nearby the school to check their video and reach out if they see something or someone.

A look at the finished mural after the vandalism. {KFOR} A look at the finished mural after the vandalism. {KFOR}

“It was just about our kids and our families and everyone, we are a very warm school. We are a family-oriented school and we wanted our kids and their parents to feel that way,” said Principal Fike.

Fink said the artist behind the original mural is Kim Hinsel.

“It was repaired last night,” said Principal Fike. “Kim came and she said I want it fixed now.”

A post online spread quickly throughout Oklahoma showing the damage done and in less than 24-hours the mural was fixed.

“I had so many people messaging me asking where they could donate money to help get this repaired,” said Nelson.

Staff said that the mural itself cost $3,400 to paint.

Principal Fink said that they hope that they find out who did the vandalism and that it doesn’t happen again.