OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An iconic Oklahoma City restaurant has officially closed its doors after serving the community for almost five decades.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to all our loyal customers. It has been our privilege to serve you for so many years. Please post your photos and stories of your Ingrid’s experiences. We will miss you all.” Ingrid’s Kitchen

Ingrid’s Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.