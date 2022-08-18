OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial and continued unemployment claims decreased in Oklahoma for the week ending Aug. 6, but there was a slight increase in the four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).

“This week’s decrease in statewide claims is encouraging. As we have seen over the past several weeks, claims numbers continue to fluctuate, so we will remain vigilant in monitoring unemployment trends to ensure we’re providing Oklahomans the services they need,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “The state continues to stand out nationally for its successful economic recovery efforts. Due to our long-term focus on diversifying industries within Oklahoma, we’re seeing new opportunities for workforce growth across key sectors such as aerospace, aviation, biotech, energy and technology. A recent report from the Computing Technology Industry Association ranks Oklahoma as sixth in the nation for tech jobs growth for the month of August, a major accomplishment that translates to quality, high-paying jobs for Oklahomans. OESC had the opportunity to showcase our state’s economic strength to key leaders from across the nation at the recent NGA Summer 2022 Workforce Symposium in Oklahoma City, further positioning Oklahoma as a place where businesses and employees can thrive.”

OESC provided the following unemployment figures for the week ending Aug. 6:

The number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 2,557, a decrease of 921 from the previous week’s level of 3,478.

The less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 2,799, an increase of 112 from the previous week’s average of 2,687.

The unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 11,261, a decrease of 194 from the previous week’s level of 11,455.

The less volatile continued claims’ four-week moving average was 11,336, an increase of 125 from the previous week’s average of 11,211.

OESC listed the following resources for people needing jobs:

Search for available employment through okjobmatch.com/.

Visit oklahoma.gov/oesc/labor-market to learn about labor market information, including wage information, skills employers are looking for, standard pay, how to negotiate salary and more.

For resume writing assistance and access to hiring events, visit an Oklahoma Works – American Job Center location. Locations can be found at oklahoma.gov/oesc/locations.

Claimants looking for work who need child care assistance are encouraged to use the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ (OKDHS) 60 days of subsidized child care by visiting okdhslive.org/.

All RESEA selected claimants will receive labor market information that gives claimants information about the job market, including skills employers are looking for, standard pay, how to negotiate salary and more.

Individuals who need unemployment benefits are advised to visit ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their Social Security number and gather all unemployment information into one location.