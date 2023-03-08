MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A bald eagle is at a rehabilitation center after being found injured in an Oklahoma parking lot.

Lt. Strang, with the Oklahoma Game Wardens, was called to a parking lot near N.W. 5th and N. Broadway in Moore on Tuesday.

When Lt. Strang arrived, he saw a bald eagle hopping across the pavement, struggling to fly.

Lt. Strang caught the eagle and safely put it in a box.

Officials say the eagle was taken to Grey Snow Eagle House in Perkins for rehabilitation.

The Grey Snow Eagle House says the eagle has a broken radius and will need to spend time resting and healing.