OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County deputy who was wounded in the line of duty has made his first public appearance since the attack.

Last month, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near S.W. 78th and Youngs Blvd. to serve eviction papers.

While at the scene, officials say Benjamin Plank began shooting at the deputies.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed. Deputy Mark Johns was also wounded.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns

“When Deputy Swartz got hit and went down, [Deputy Johns] tried to get on top of him and pull him out of the way. What a courageous act,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said.

Johns was shot multiple times as he tried to save his friend.

“Like I said, to give your own life for your friends…so courageous,” Johnson said. [He] jumped down to get and pull him out of the way, and in that time, he got hit himself. Truly a hero.”

After the fatal shooting, Mark Johns recovered from his wounds and returned home.

Over the weekend, Johns made his first public appearance since he was injured in the shooting.

Organizers held a benefit poker run in support of Johns and Sgt. Swartz’s family.