EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Police officer is still in critical condition but has stabilized following a wreck following a pursuit.

Police reported Sgt. Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.

Authorities say the incident started as a reckless driver call that turned into a pursuit when the suspect abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Wells recovery has been a slow process and the police department released that he is still in critical condition, he is stable and is positively progressing.

Edmond PD asks to keep positive thoughts and prayers flowing and that they will update as Sgt. Wells’ condition changes.