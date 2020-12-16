Inmate at Federal Transfer Center dies after testing positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Dec. 2, officials say 70-year-old Armando Velasquez tested positive for COVID-19 while at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

That same day, Velasquez was evaluated by medical staff and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say he was suffering from decreased oxygen levels.

On Dec. 13, authorities say Velasquez was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say Velasquez had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that were listed as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 infections.

Velasquez was sentenced to 48-monhts in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. He had been in custody at the FTC Oklahoma since Sept. 11, 2020.