OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate died in a jail cell early Thursday morning.

A detention officer was passing out breakfast to detainees at approximately 5:50 a.m. when the inmate was found unresponsive in a cell, according to Mark Opgrande, the jail’s director of communications.

The officer called other staff and medical personnel to the cell.

Medical personnel arrived at the cell at 5:53 a.m. and assessed the inmate. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials and EMSA later arrived and pronounced the inmate dead at 6:06 a.m., according to Opgrande.

“An initial investigation indicates the detainee died by suicide. Immediate family has been notified and has requested the name of the deceased not be made public,” Opgrande said.

The inmate did not indicate any mental health conditions to jail staff during an initial health screening, according to Opgrande.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine a cause of death.

“The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist if needed. The investigation is ongoing,” Opgrande said.