OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been found dead inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the detention center’s communications director Dina Kirven was found unresponsive in a receiving area holding cell at approximately 6:48 a.m. Saturday.

An officer called for medical staff and immediately began life-saving measures. EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived at approximately 6:53 a.m. and continued these measures.

EMSA transported Kirven to the hospital, where he was declared deceased at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center, Dina Kirven

Kirven was booked into the detention center Saturday at 12:57 a.m. by Oklahoma City police on an unauthorized use of vehicle charge.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

As is standard protocol, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist.