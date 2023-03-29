EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate was rushed to the hospital after being assaulted at a local correctional facility.

Around 10:15 a.m. on March 28, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution El Reno was found unresponsive.

Investigators say it appears the inmate was involved in an altercation.

The inmate was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials say no other inmates or staff were injured.

FCI El Reno is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,099 male offenders.