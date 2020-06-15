Inmate pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail has died.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say 35-year-old Desirae Denton was found unresponsive in her cell.

She was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later.

Denton was in a cell by herself on the 13th floor of the Oklahoma County Jail, so foul play is not suspected.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Denton’s exact cause and manner of death.

Denton had been in jail since April 23 and was waiting to be transferred to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after being found guilty of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.

Denton is the second in-custody death at the jail this year.