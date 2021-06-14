Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City corrections center

Oklahoma City (KFOR) – Officials are searching after an Inmate walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center Monday, June 14.
Staff discovered 32 year-old Dejuan McDowell was missing early Monday evening.
Escape procedures were initiated immediately.
McDowell is serving 8 years for multiple counts of Concealing Stolen Property as well as Burglary in the Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm after felony conviction, all out of Tulsa County.
If you see McDowell or know of his whereabouts, call police.