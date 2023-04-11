MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) — Four inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center are facing charges after allegedly trying to remove another inmate’s organized crime tattoos.

New court documents shed light on the horrific attack inside the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud last August.

Prosecutors said the victim, Destiny Hudson, told Department of Corrections investigators she was a member of the Irish Mob, an organized crime group.

According to court documents, Hudson claimed a male inmate, from the state penitentiary in McAlester, ordered Mabel Bassett inmate, Sarah Steenson, to “‘cut off’ the shamrock clover tattoos Hudson has on her body.”

Documents revealed Hudson was reportedly being called “a rat.”

After she was invited to hang out in another cell, Hudson said “they got me in a room with six girls, beat me up and stabbed me up.”

Court documents showed Hudson was kicked and punched while her head was stomped on.

When Hudson screamed, the group allegedly stuffed a “rolled up sock” in her mouth to “muffle her screams.”

Hudson told investigators she passed out because she was panicking and couldn’t breathe.

According to court documents, investigators later found video of the attack and could hear the women yell “this is what you get” and cursing at Hudson while “cutting” at her tattoos.

Hudson told investigators when she woke up, the women wouldn’t let her leave the cell. She said her “blood was pooled and spattered throughout the cell as a result from the ‘stab’ wounds and lacerations she received.” Hudson discovered “the inmates also ‘covered’ her shamrock tattoo on her face with a tattoo gun.”

Ashley Bolding, Ebone Finney, Sarah Steenson, and Bailey Taylor now facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.