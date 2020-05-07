Inmates, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Comanche County Detention Center

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KSWO) – As communities across the state reopen after closing during the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Comanche County say they are dealing with an outbreak at a local detention center.

Since late March, officials in Comanche County told KSWO 18 inmates and 12 staff members at the Comanche County Detention Center have tested positive for the virus.

CCDC Jail Administrator William Hobbs says that the inmates who tested positive are quarantined, while several of the staff members have already recovered from the virus.

Officials said they were planning to begin facility-wide testing.