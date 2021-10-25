Innocent bystander dead after suspect speeds through intersection while attempting to evade police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say an innocent bystander was killed Monday night after a suspect sped through an intersection on the city’s southwest side while trying to evade officers.

According to authorities, officers were pursuing the suspect but stopped following due to the high rate of speed.

The suspect continued to the intersection of SW 104th and Penn. when they ran a red light and hit another driver.

Unfortunately, authorities say that driver has died from their injuries.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

All four directions of traffic are closed at this time as investigators work the scene. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

