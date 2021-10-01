Innocent bystander dies after caught in crossfire of NE Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An innocent bystander was shot in the face Friday night in northeast Oklahoma City after two adult males started shooting at each other.

She was rushed to the hospital where she eventually died. The incident happened at the Checkers convenience store off NE 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Police are still looking for the suspects.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Sharletha Jonson, a woman who lives just across the street from where the shooting happened. “To know that somebody is just shooting.”

Jonson said she heard it all happen.

“I heard this ‘POW, POW, POW, POW!’ It didn’t sound like fireworks,” Jonson said. “I said somebody’s shooting at somebody.”

Oklahoma City police said they received a call saying two adult males were shooting at one another. Shortly after, they arrived on scene.

“There was an adult female who had been shot in the face at the scene,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She was, unfortunately, an innocent bystander that got caught in the crossfire.”

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that led to the death of an innocent bystander. The suspects are still on the loose.

Jonson’s grandmother came to the door, telling her that there was crime tape and several police cars outside.

“Sure enough, somebody got shot,” Jonson said.

According to Jonson, she has lived in that house for about 10 years. She added that her grandmother has lived there for about 50 more. She also said it used to be a nice area to live.

“Now, my little nieces and nephews come over here and they’re scared to go to the grocery store over there,” Jonson said. “Something’s always going on over at that store.”

Jonson added that something seems to be happening over there every day.

“It was just another day,” Jonson said.

Police have not yet released a suspect description. They also have not yet identified the victim.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information about the suspects.