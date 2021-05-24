Innocent bystander killed after pursuit suspect slams into car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a tragic sight early Monday for people who live in one northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

“It’s bad,” described Geraldine Goff, who lives near where the crash happened.

A mangled car, and the front end of a pickup truck smashed after a police chase ended near N.E. 15th and Martin Luther King.

“It’s crazy, there’s always something happening on the eastside, but I have never seen anything like this before,” said Aiyanna Clarke, who lives nearby.

At times, scanner traffic indicated that speeds reached close to 100 miles per hour.

“It’s just tragic. It could be you, you never know,” said Clarke.

Officials say it all started near 25th and Central when the suspect stole a pickup truck from a construction site.

“A vehicle was left running with the keys in it,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with Oklahoma City Police Department. “Someone jumped inside the vehicle, and left.”

Half an hour later, police spotted the car near 30th and Lindsey.

When officers tried to the pull the driver over, the chase started.

“It weaved on the north and southeast side of the city,” said Capt. Stewart.

It ended six minutes later.

The suspect crashed into the driver of a small white car, killing the woman who was driving.

Police tell KFOR the woman who was killed was not involved in the chase at all.

“Somebody’s mom, somebody’s aunt or sister, somebody just lost their life for no reason, and it’s got to come to a stop,” said Goff.

All of this right behind F.D. Moon Middle School, which also left neighbors on edge.

“Kids walk through here every day,” said Goff.

Neighbors are now leaving a message of the victim’s family.

“I’m sorry about your loss. We will keep you in prayer,” said Goff. “I’m just sorry cause she didn’t deserve to go.”

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.