EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you get a late night cookie craving, residents in Edmond will now have another option to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Insomnia Cookies is preparing to open its first store in Edmond.

The new bakery, which is located southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus in The Shoppes at Edmond University, is the fourth one in the state.

Insomnia Cookies is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. at its new store, located at 1165 East 2nd Street.

Anyone who visits the store on Jan. 28 will receive one free classic cookie.

Beginning at 8 p.m., customers are invited to a late-night PJ party that features sweet giveaways. The first 50 people in line dressed in their PJs will receive a special gift.