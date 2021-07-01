Instacart launching same-day grocery delivery for SNAP customers in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who receive SNAP benefits will soon be able to use those benefits and have their groceries delivered to their homes.

Officials say that transportation can often be an issue for families who receive SNAP benefits, but a popular online grocery platform is hoping to remove those barriers.

Instacart announced that it was expanding its EBT SNAP payment integration with Homeland, Cash Saver, and United Supermarkets in Oklahoma.

Now, SNAP recipients can use their benefits for same-day online grocery delivery and pickup from dozens of locations across Oklahoma.

“Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We’re proud to partner with HAC, Inc. to provide more families with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples,” said David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery and pickup is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas in partnership with HAC, Inc.’s five beloved retailers.”

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through September 16, 2021, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

“As an employee owned company, it is important to us to find new ways to provide greater access to quality, healthy food for our customers and employees in our communities that we serve.” said Marc Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of HAC, Inc. “By adding EBT SNAP as a payment method to our online ordering through Instacart, more of our customers can now have groceries delivered directly to their homes or order ahead for pickup at select locations.”

Officials say EBT SNAP shoppers will need to create an Instacart customer profile and enter their EBT card information as a form of payment. Customers will also need a secondary form of payment for non-food items like taxes, tips, and fees per federal SNAP guidelines.

Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating retailer, and begin shopping and selecting items from retailers’ EBT-eligible products.

Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.