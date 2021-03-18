Insurance department addressing rumors about COVID-19 vaccine, life insurance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Insurance Department say they want to calm fears after hearing rumors regarding life insurance and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready confirmed that COVID-19 vaccinations won’t affect policyholders’ life insurance benefits.

He says social media posts have falsely indicated that getting a COVID-19 vaccine could threaten life insurance coverage claiming the vaccines are experimental and not tested for safety.

“This is simply not true,” said Commissioner Mulready. “Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, these vaccines received Emergency Use Authorizations after the Food and Drug Administration determined their safety and efficacy. I assure you that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not impact your life insurance benefits.”

Mulready says Oklahoma consumers should be cautious about social media misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Life insurance policies are very clear on what might cause your insurer to deny a benefit,” said Tyler Laughlin, Regional Vice President of the American Council of Life Insurers. “Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.”

If you have any questions or concerns, you are urged to contact your insurance company.