Insurance department: Don’t overpay for COVID-19 tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across Oklahoma, state leaders say some Oklahomans are shocked by the price tag of COVID-19 tests.

Officials with the Oklahoma Insurance Department say the cost of each test, by law, is free to the public with health coverage.

However, the insurance department says it has received numerous complaints of standard COVID-19 tests costing thousands of dollars.

State leaders stress that there are multiple ways for Oklahomans to avoid paying for the tests.

COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at over 80 local county health department sites across the state.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act required health coverage for the test – including the test itself, the related visit, and other services related to the testing – with no cost-sharing for individuals covered by private health plans, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Here are a few reminders to help protect consumers from balance billing, and insurance companies or your employer from a costly claim.

Call your doctor’s office if you are experiencing symptoms like a fever, cough, fatigue or if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. Your primary care physician will schedule and direct you to an in-network testing site. DO NOT go directly to an emergency room. There are collateral charges for a COVID-19 test at an ER that you will be responsible to pay. Before going to an ER for the test, ask yourself: Would I call an ambulance right now if I suspect exposure to the virus? For a free COVID-19 test, call your local county health department to schedule a test. If the appointment results in an extended waiting period, call or go to an urgent care facility and request a test. If you are insured, stay in-network with your health carrier. If you are uninsured, you should utilize the testing resources of your local county health department. If your symptoms warrant a test, follow the posted CDC guidelines.