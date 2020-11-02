Insurance workers turn to “The Bunker” to keep working after losing power in ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If your home was damaged in the ice storm, you may have been in contact with an insurance agent.

Some of those insurance agents were also without power during the storm, but managed to find a way to keep working.

AFR Insurance lost power in their office, and many workers were without power in their homes as well.

They had a backup place to go, a place they haven’t used for years. They call it “The Bunker.”

“Thanks to this alternative offsite location, we were able to continue our operations as normal as possible,” Darin Miller, director of claims at AFR Insurance, said.

He says it has everything they need to keep working: electricity, internet, and warmth.

“It’s quite the place. It’s like a glass house and there’s all these tables in there and rows of power strips and keyboards, monitors,” he said.

The company is working with over 200 claims from the storm, when on an average week, it would be about 30. The vast majority of claims are property claims.

Miller describes the past week as “chaotic.”

The power came back on at the regular office Friday, but the work continues.

The company is working with independent adjustors as well to get all the claims taken care of.

“We’ve had a lot of claims come in, and we’re working hard do get those claims set up and handled as quickly as we can,” Miller said.

