Insured Oklahoma drivers are getting notices that they are not covered- here’s what to do

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since late 2018, cameras have been on the Oklahoma streets working to catch uninsured drivers.

It’s a program that hasn’t been without some hiccups though, and now, once again, insured drivers are facing confusion when they are issued fines.

When you cruise the streets of Oklahoma – smile – you might be on hidden camera.

“They’re automated license plate readers,” said Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Prosecutor Amanda Couch. “We do have them in 50 locations – one in every judicial districts at least.”

The cameras compare your vehicle’s information to the insurance department’s list of uninsured registration.

“If you’re not on that list and it looks like you are insured, it just gets discarded at the point of the camera,” Couch said. “We keep no other information.”

The trouble is that for years – including recently – some folks who are insured are still getting notices from the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program (UVED) telling them they are facing a fine for not being insured.

Couch says it’s typical for vehicles with commercial insurance because while they’re encouraged to report their customers’ status, they’re not required to.

“So if your car is personally registered, like you don’t have commercial tags but you have commercial insurance, you appear to be uninsured,” said Couch.

She says if this happens to you, call your insurer and they can go to the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System website.

“If that doesn’t work – and there are some insurance agents that don’t want to do this – then call us and we can help you with your agent,” said Couch.

Couch says another reason people get these letters when they shouldn’t is because they didn’t keep their tags when they sold their vehicle – which has been required by law since 2019.

To find out if you are in the clear, you can go to the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System website.