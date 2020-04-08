INTEGRIS Baptist closing Portland Ave. location during COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS will close Baptist Medical Center Portland Ave., also known as Deaconess, with the exception of the emergency room in order to consolidate resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Ave. is an extension of the INTEGRIS Baptist campus with the same leadership team. The postponement of non-emergent surgeries and procedures has led to a declining census at both facilities. In an effort to better consolidate our resources we are temporarily closing the Portland Ave. building with the exception of the emergency room, it will remain open, and limited outpatient services. We fully anticipate that if and when we see a surge of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma City, we will be reopening this campus.”

There are currently 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the INTEGRIS system and five INTEGRIS patients have died from the illness.

Five of the largest metro hospital systems have voluntarily chosen to postpone elective surgical procedures back in March.

Hospital officials agree that postponing elective procedures that are safe to delay will protect patients and providers while helping hospital preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and provide capacity for critically-ill patients.

INTEGRIS Jim Thorpe Outpatient Rehabilitation is now offering video therapy visits to meet the needs of patients requiring physical, occupational and/or speech therapy.

To schedule an appointment or to find out more about tele-therapy, call 405-945-4500. For a complete list of locations across the state look here.