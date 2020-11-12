INTEGRIS doctor gives behind-the-scenes look at hospital in fight against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across Oklahoma, many hospitals say they are struggling to keep up with the surge in patients.

Earlier this week, EMSA officials announced that there are no ICU beds available in Tulsa

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says hospitals in the Tulsa are enacting their surge plans for managing ICU patient care.

“Just as our health care system is a regional one, our response to fighting COVID-19 must be a regional one too. Tulsans can not fight this on our own. I again implore the state and our neighboring communities to listen to those medical professionals asking for steps to be taken that will slow the spread of this virus. Politically convenient speeches about freedom and personal responsibility are not preventing our ICUs from being maxed out,” Bynum posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that there were 1,248 patients currently hospitalized with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

As hospitalizations and cases rise, Oklahoma doctors are giving a peek into their day-to-day operations during the pandemic.

They say this should serve as a warning to wear your mask and stay socially distant from others.

“We’re all getting tired of this, but if you don’t change your ways, this is gonna be endless,” one INTEGRIS doctor said.

