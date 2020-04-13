INTEGRIS experts provide tips for staying safe at the grocery store during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Americans work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts say there are a few things you can do to protect yourself while running essential errands.

In addition to staying home as much as possible, health experts at INTEGRIS say that you should remember to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene while at the grocery store.

“Remember, touching stuff that’s in the grocery store, you don’t know who touched it beforehand. You don’t know how well they did with their own hand hygiene,” said Dr. David Chansolme, Medical director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health.

Officials stress that when you do leave the house to go to the grocery store, remember to wipe down carts, stay six feet away from others, and don’t touch anything you don’t plan on buying.

“I see people with gloves that are touching things, but the fact of the matter is they may just be moving contact droplets from one item to another. For example, somebody might have gloves on in the grocery and they touch the toilet paper, well, there’s no toilet paper left. They touch the toilet paper and they have touched something that somebody else has touched before them and then they go over and touch a box of cereal, maybe they decide not to put it in their cart. They have now transferred that contact around too,” said Dr. Chansolme.

Once you are done, remember to apply hand sanitizer and then wash your hands with soap and water once at home.

“It’s not like it’s impossible to catch this at the grocery store. Good hand hygiene is so, so, so important for these reasons. When I go to the grocery, we actually wipe down the boxes before we bring them into the house. We try to buy stuff that’s in a box, it’s easier to wipe down as much as possible or in a package that’s easier to wipe down,” he said.

In the end, Dr. Chansolme says it is about using common sense and staying away from other people as much as possible.

“Be smart about the things you’re doing. When you’re in the grocery store, maintain that social distance, maintain that good hand hygiene because that’s still gonna be the most important mode of transmission and avoid touching a lot of surfaces if you can. You want to try and go at times when it’s not going to be very busy,” he said.

At the same time, some Oklahomans are choosing to turn to delivery services so they don’t risk getting COVID-19 at the store. However, experts say you still need to be careful about the groceries delivered to your door.

“We have also seen a number of grocery delivery services, you have to treat that the same way. You’re not really sure who’s bringing you your stuff. Again, be careful about the potential for droplet transmission via your hands more than necessarily a cough or a sneeze,” he said.

Dr. Chansolme says you should go to the grocery store as rarely as possible in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“Again, getting out as rarely as possible is laudable in this country as opposed to some other countries that are used to going to the grocery every other day. We tend to go a little less frequently so it’s not as hard for us to maybe limit it to once every seven to 10 days. Buy as much as you can at one time, and the rest of the time hunker down at the house,” he said.