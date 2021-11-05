INTEGRIS Health hosting come-and-go hiring event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s largest health care provider is looking for interested candidates to fill positions across the state.

INTEGRIS Health is hosting a come-and-go hiring event on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Exhibit Hall A of the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Interested candidates should bring two copies of their resume and should be prepared to interview for open positions.

“Our hiring event in August was a big success,” said Mark Robinson, director of Talent Acquisition at INTEGRIS Health. “We extended more than 100 offers at that event and hope to find even more qualified candidates to join our team on Nov. 10.”

To view open positions and apply ahead of time, visit integrisok.jobs.

